Dogara dumps PDP, returns to APC — meets Buhari (Photos)

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said to have decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Mai Malla Buni, made this revelation while speaking to newsman after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Buni and Dogara visited the President at the State House.

However, the former speaker refused to discuss the matter with journalists.

More details later…