Three Dowen College students in Police custody over death of Sylvester Oromoni

Three Dowen College students in Police custody over death of Sylvester Oromoni

The Lagos police command has arrested three students of Dowen College in connection to the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old student of the college.

This was disclosed by Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday.

According to Odumosu, three of the five students mentioned by Sylvester before he died are already in custody and cooperating with the police in their investigations.

However, the Police boss did not give the identities of those in custody he insisted that they are key suspects.