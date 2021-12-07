Buhari congratulates Gambian President Barrow on re-election

Adama Barrow and Muhammadu Buhari
L-R: Adama Barrow and Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President Adama Barrow of The Gambia over his re-election for a second term of five years.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, congratulated the Independent  Electoral Commission (IEC) for dutifully handling the electoral process, while commending the Gambians for their high sense of civility, maturity and patriotism.

President Buhari assured President Barrow and all Gambians of Nigeria’s commitment and  partnership as they collectively work on making the country better and stronger for posterity.

