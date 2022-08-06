News

Three children abducted in Kogi, kidnappers demand N100m ransom

Adamu Abubakar
Gunmen have kidnapped three children in Ajaokuta Local Government area of Kogi State.

The abduction was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kogi State Command, William Ayah, on Friday.

In a statement, he said the Commissioner of Police in the state Edward Ebuka has deployed operatives of various police anti-kidnapping units in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters to trail the kidnappers in order to rescue the children and bring the perpetrators to book.

The three children whose ages ranged from three, five, and ten years were on Wednesday evening around eight o’clock kidnapped at their resident, Kaduna Estate Ajaokuta Steel Township complex, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

A family member who wants anonymity disclosed that the gunmen on Thursday morning contacted the family and demanded N100m as ransom.

