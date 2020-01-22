The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” video released

The Weeknd has finally released the video to his hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ which was released in 2019.

In the visuals, the Canadian singer is seen waking up from a trance, sweating and panting with blood-stained teeth. He gets into a sports car and zooms through the city streets on a reckless journey away from the Vegas strip club.

The video later reveals, in a flashback, that the singer was beaten and thrown out of the club earlier in the night, in a bid to explain the blood, bruises and the reason behind him running away from the club.

Blinding Lights’ video was directed by Anton Tammi.

Watch and Share your thoughts!