EFCC tells Nigerians ‘how to report hacked Facebook account’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided guidelines for Nigerians on how to report a hacked Facebook account.

Okay.ng understands that the anti-graft agency in an Instagram post on Wednesday provided steps on what to do when your Facebook is gets hacked.

The guidelines are as follows underneath:

“Reporting a Hacked Facebook Account

“Before contacting the EFCC to report about your hacked Facebook account, ensure you’ve followed these steps:

“1. Try changing your password

“2. If you are unable to do that, inform your family and friends about the compromise on your account

“3. Report the hacked account to Facebook (the EFCC cannot take down your Facebook account) by: asking your contacts to report the hacked profile or create a new profile and report the old account

By so doing, the scammer will not be able to defraud anyone using your profile.

“PS: Be weary of people chatting you up about investing in businesses unknown to you. Always contact your family or friends in situations that seem suspicious.

“Do not be greedy. Most people are defrauded as a result of greed.

The #EFCC cares about you. Social media has its advantages and disadvantages so ensure that you #StaySafe.”