“The Iwo community has the power to automatically heal COVID-19” – Oluwo of Iwo

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo has on Saturday, January 16 boasted that his town has the power to automatically heal COVID-19 patients.
The traditional leader disclosed this at a ceremony to mark his fifth anniversary on the throne. An event that was attended by the Emir of Bichi Emirate, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi, and other traditional leaders.
Oluwo of Iwo also prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and also urged Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In his words, Abdurrasheed Akanbi said;
“God has bestowed power on kings to legislate on his behalf on earth and I want to thank God that he has been supporting me since I became the king of this ancient town. Within the five years of my reign, the community has witnessed a series of development. My subjects are living happily and healthily. We did not have any issue with Coronavirus. Anybody with COVID-19 that enters Iwo will be automatically healed.”