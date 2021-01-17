“The Iwo community has the power to automatically heal COVID-19” – Oluwo of Iwo

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo has on Saturday, January 16 boasted that his town has the power to automatically heal COVID-19 patients.

The traditional leader disclosed this at a ceremony to mark his fifth anniversary on the throne. An event that was attended by the Emir of Bichi Emirate, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamonsi, and other traditional leaders.

Oluwo of Iwo also prayed for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and also urged Nigerians to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In his words, Abdurrasheed Akanbi said;