Teni dragged by Twitter users over opinion on feminism

February 1, 2020
Less than a minute
Teni
Teni

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, got dragged on Twitter for voicing out her opinion on feminism.

Teni on Saturday took to the micro-blogging platform to ask if it is not wrong for a woman to propose to her man.

She tweeted:

The ‘Billionaire’ coroner then called out feminists stating they see a woman proposing to a man as something wrong.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users underneath:

https://twitter.com/ObongRoviel/status/1223562732252925953?s=20



