Teni dragged by Twitter users over opinion on feminism

Nigerian singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, got dragged on Twitter for voicing out her opinion on feminism.

Teni on Saturday took to the micro-blogging platform to ask if it is not wrong for a woman to propose to her man.

She tweeted:

Btw it’s not wrong for a woman to propose to her man! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) February 1, 2020

The ‘Billionaire’ coroner then called out feminists stating they see a woman proposing to a man as something wrong.

Y’all are feminists till it’s time to bend on one knee to ask a man to marry you! Aren’t we equal? — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) February 1, 2020

Here are some reactions from Twitter users underneath:

Teni stated her view on feminism , rather than have a constructive discuss , self glorified e-feminists are dissing her music & weight … defeating the true fight for equality . Goes a long way to show you don’t understand the rudiments of feminism, she has a right to a voice . — Volqx (@volqx) February 1, 2020

There is nothing bad in what Teni asked Sha, we all know she is talking about our online Tweminists. So answer the question, why can't a woman bend on one knee to ask a man to marry her? Aren’t we equal? — Online bestie (@the_lopetee) February 1, 2020

Teni this isn’t what Feminism is about!! It’s just like people bringing up switching on the Generator and carrying heavy things into the conversation. Let’s educate ourselves!

Billionaire is a jam by the way! https://t.co/n7GrrC6lEU — Joseph Onaolapo (Jay) (@jay_onair) February 1, 2020

