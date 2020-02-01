Australian Open: Sofia Kenin wins first grand slam title

21-year-old Moscow born American, Sofia Kenin has emerged as the new Champion of Australian Open.

She defeated former world Number one, Venezuelan-Spanish Garbine Muguruza in three sets 4-6 6-2 6-2.

The unheralded American seeded 14th gained attention after she beat teenager Coco Gauff in the 4th round.

Speaking while receiving her trophy, Kenin said: “This is my first speech and I’m going to try my best. I want to congratulate Garbine on a great final and a great two weeks.

“My dream officially came true. I cannot describe this feeling. It’s so emotional, I worked so hard. Dreams come true. If you work for it, it’s going to come true. These past two weeks have been the best two weeks of my life. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”