Teni becomes the latest landlady in town

Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has bought a new apartment.

The Nigerian singer disclosed this via her Instagram page on Thursday.

He posted in a caption of a video: “Hello everybody, this is Teni and I am a landlord/landlady.”

However, Teni did not reveal the location of the house.