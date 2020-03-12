Sport

Coronavirus: LaLiga suspends matches for two weeks

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi March 12, 2020
Less than a minute
LaLiga
LaLiga

La Liga announced on Thursday that the first and second divisions have been suspended for two weeks.

The Spanish Football league announced this in a statement on Thursday, March 12th, 2020.

According to the statement, “Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, La Liga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. As a result, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, [La Liga] agrees to postpone at least the next two match days.”



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close