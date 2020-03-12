Coronavirus: LaLiga suspends matches for two weeks

La Liga announced on Thursday that the first and second divisions have been suspended for two weeks.

According to the statement, “Given the circumstances that are coming to light this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs, La Liga considers it appropriate to continue to the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19. As a result, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, [La Liga] agrees to postpone at least the next two match days.”