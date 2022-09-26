TCN reacts to latest national grid collapses, reveals cause

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the collapse of the national grid on Monday was caused by a sudden drop in frequency.

TCN in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah confirmed that the grid collapsed at 10:51am on Monday.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 10.51am today, 26th, September 2022,” the statement reads,

“The incident was a result of a sudden drop in system frequency, which created system instability. The restoration of the affected part of the grid commenced immediately at 11.55am with Osogbo/Ihovbor back to the grid followed by Jebba/Osogbo, Kainji/Jebba, Benin/Onisha, Shiroro/Kaduna, Shiroro/Katampe, and Alaoji/Ikot-Ekpene. Others are Lokoja/Gwagwalada, Odukpani/Ikot Ekpene, Benin/Omotosho, Oke-Aro/Ikeja west, Egbin/Oke-Aro and Kaduna/Kano.

“The National Control Centre (NCC) said a full-scale investigation is being conducted to establish and ascertain the cause of the partial disturbance as this unwholesome event has resulted in aggregated generation loss.

“However, grid restoration is almost completed and the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) regrets any inconveniences caused and appreciates the kind understanding of electricity consumers within and outside the country.

“We are committed to leveraging the concerted interventions instituted so far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system disturbance will soon become outdated.”