Presidency: Buhari did not call for removal of Keyamo as APC campaign spokesman

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

The Presidency Monday described as fake news an online report that President Muhammadu Buhari had called for the removal of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, as spokesmen of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council. 

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in reaction to the report by the online newspaper, stressed that the unfounded report was part of conspiracy theories being hatched by detractors to defame the ruling party.

He noted that  both President Muhammadu Buhari and APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are very satisfied with Keyamo’s performance as campaign spokesman.

“The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has called for the removal of Festus Keyamo, SAN as a spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is fake news,” the statement reads.

“Both President Buhari and the Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are happy with the job Keyamo is doing, and with the general set up of the impending campaign, which has already become an example for other parties.

“We aware that conspiracy theories are being hatched with a ripple effect to defame our party leaders and hold back the campaign. Supporters of our candidates should not pay attention to “news” from these fountains of false narratives.”

