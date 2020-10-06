Tambuwal directs schools in Sokoto to reopen October 11

Following a meeting with relevant stakeholders in Sokoto State and further intensive deliberations, the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed Monday that the 2020/2021 academic session for Basic and Secondary Schools should begin October 11.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Muhammad Bello, on Monday.

According to the statement, “this is to be followed by the resumption of Primary 6 pupils and students on the last lap of Junior Secondary School (JSS III) two weeks later, while higher education students in final year, those returning and new students are to resume, as proposed by the Honorable Commissioner for Higher Education; and, approved by the governor on Oct. 12th, 19th and 26th respectively.

“These were contained in a document made available to journalists by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa.

“According to the state government, it took cognizance of the COVID-19 ‘protocols and guidelines’ as well as ‘the best option to be adopted by the state regarding schools reopening.’

“Consequently, the document stated that “first and second term continuos assessment are to be used in promoting students to the next class for this session (2019/2020),” just as the BECE should be conducted for the returning JSS III students as a “precondition for their transition to Senior Secondary (SS I).” Equally, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will “conduct placement exercise into Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) I and Primary One.”

“The state government cautioned all schools in the state to compulsorily “adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols which include provision of sanitizers, hand washing machines, thermometers and isolation rooms among others.”

“It also directed that “schools with overcrowded students” are “to adopt shift system with a view to minimizing physical contact.”

“Meanwhile, the state government has directed “that all private institutions operating in the state must strictly adhere to the state academic calendar issued by the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.”