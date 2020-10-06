EndSars: Naira Marley cancels planned protest

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has announced the cancellation of his #EndSars protest scheduled to hold Tuesday (today).

The self-acclaimed ‘Marlian President’ made this announcement via his Twitter handle.

According to Naira Marley, a lot of changes are currently being made to address the Police brutality issue.

He said: “We won’t be protesting anymore because there’s a lot of changes being made right now.

“As a Marlian we will give them a week to see the changes and if there’s no changes we will start a mass protest. #togetherwecan”