T.B Joshua warns Messi against leaving Barcelona ‘bitter and offended’

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T. B. Joshua, has advised Lionel Messi not to leave Barcelona “bitter and offended”.

T.B Joshua shared his advice via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

“It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss,” he wrote.

Okay.ng recalls that the six-time Ballon D’Or winner had forwarded a request seeking to leave the Spanish club.

However, Barcelona is saying that a release clause of €700 million must be paid for the 33-year-old to leave this summer.