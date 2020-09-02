Anambra announces dates for reopening of schools

The Anambra State Government has announced Monday, September 7 for the resumption of schools in the state.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Basic Education, Nwabuezue Nwankwo, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Junior secondary school students will resume on September 7th, while the third term 2019/2020 academic session for primary and senior secondary school students will begin on the 14th of September 2020.

Nwankwo also noted in the statement that the school boarders are to return the weekend before the resumption date.

The statement advised that parents are to provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers and face mask for their children.

Also, schools are expected to make maximum use of the time while keeping a close watch on the health implications.