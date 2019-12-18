Supreme Court upholds Seyi Makinde’s victory as Oyo governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic elected governor of Oyo State.

Okay.ng understands that the apex court on Wednesday upheld the ruling of a Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan yesterday, which set aside the tribunal judgment that affirmed Governor Seyi Makinde’s election last month, but declared that the election could not be nullified.

It can be recalled that the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adebayo Adelabu, had challenged Makinde’s victory but the tribunal dismissed Adelabu’s case and upheld Makinde’s victory.

The apex court said the appeal court’s majority judgement setting aside the ruling of the tribunal was not meritorious and deserved to be set aside.

The court further ruled that the minority decision of the Court of Appeal was more deserving of the apex court’s consideration and upheld the minority decision of the court of appeal which validated Makinde’s election.