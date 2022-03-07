Sunday Igboho leaves detention in Benin Republic

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has been released.

This was announced in a statement by Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Secretary, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) on Monday.

According to the statement, the Yoruba Nation agitator was handed over to IOO leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, by the Benin Republic Government.

The statement reads, “Yoruba Nation Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Ighoho, has been released by the Government of Republic of Benin.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

“Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”