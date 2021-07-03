Sunday Igboho denies arrest at Guru Maharaji’s temple

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has debunked news making rounds on the internet that he has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at the temple of Guru Maharaji.

Igboho, in an audio message shared by his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, said the story was not true and he is currently in his house at Ibadan.

He said: “I want to appreciate God and all my fans throughout the world. Today is July 2, 2021. I heard about the rumour that Sunday Igboho has been arrested at Guru Maharaji place. There is nothing like that. I am not at Guru. I am in my house at Ibadan. Thank you.”

Okay.ng recalls that the DSS had launched a manhunt for Igboho after it allegedly recovered arms and ammunitions from his Soka, Ibadan residence on Thursday.