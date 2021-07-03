El-Rufai gives reason for withdrawing son from public school in Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, broken his silence on the withdrawal of his son, Abubakar Al-Sadiq El-Rufai, from Kaduna Capital school.

Okay.ng recalls that the governor had a year ago enrolled him in one of northern Nigeria’s oldest public schools to make public education attractive in the state.

However, El-Rufai in an interview with BBC Pidgin, said his son had been targeted by bandits because of the governor’s public stand against the payment of ransom to bandits.

The Kaduna governor also revealed that his daughter, Nesrin had also been enrolled in the school when she turned six.

He said: “My son and my daughter are registered in the school because his sister became six and we had to register her.

“But we have had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we got intercepts from at least two groups that are planning to attack the school to kidnap my son.

“I don’t think they will succeed because there will be enough security there to prevent it but other children may be placed in danger.

“We have no idea what weapons they will come with. I have taken a stand against paying bandits and at least three groups of bandits have been intercepted planning to go to Kaduna Capital school and kidnap my son and ‘see if they catch my son, I go say I no go pay ransom?’”