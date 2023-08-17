Subsidy Removal: FG Gives Each State, the FCT 5bn Palliative Funds

The federal government has introduced a N5 billion relief package for each state in the nation, including the federal capital territory (FCT), to address the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

During an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State disclosed this announcement. The declaration took place following the National Economic Council’s (NEC) statutory meeting, which was chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima on the same day.

The NEC, composed of the governors of all 36 states, Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) among other dignitaries, discussed several matters during the meeting. A central point of discussion was the nation’s financial status, with particular emphasis on the deployment of relief measures designed to alleviate the adverse consequences of the fuel subsidy withdrawal.

Among the governors present at the meeting were:

Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara) Hope Uzodinma (Imo) Inuwa Yahya (Gombe)



Other attendees included Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna), Sheriff Obrevwori (Delta), Prof. Charles Soludo (Anambra), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), and Umaru Namadi (Jigawa).

Also participating in the meeting were representatives from various states, including Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ondo, Ogun, Sokoto, Taraba, Nasarawa, Enugu, and the Deputy Governor of Borno.

