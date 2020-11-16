Sports

Suarez tests positive for Coronavirus

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngNovember 16, 2020
Less than a minute
Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the World Cup qualifying match against Brazil, Uruguay’s football association announced Monday.

“Tests have been carried out on all the members of the national team, with the result that the players Luis Suarez (and) Rodrigo Munoz and the official, Matias Faral, have tested positive for Covid-19,” the federation said in a statement.

All three are “in good health”, it added. They join defender Matias Vina, who tested positive on Saturday after Uruguay’s 3-0 win over Colombia in Barranquilla.

Uruguay host Brazil in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngNovember 16, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button