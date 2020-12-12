Police IG deploys more forces to Katsina after students’ abduction

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed more personnel from the force to Katsina following abduction of a yet-to-be-ascertained number of students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Saturday night.

According to the statement, the men of the Nigeria Police Force would work with other security agencies to ensure the release of the abducted students.

The statement reads partly: “The deployment, which includes personnel from the Police Tactical Squads and crack detectives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, will provide investigative support to the Katsina State Police Command.

“They are also to work in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in coordinated efforts aimed at rescuing the students, hunting down the perpetrators, and bringing them to book.

“The exact number of students missing cannot be ascertained at the moment as massive operations including investigations, search and rescue exercise are still ongoing.”