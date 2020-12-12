HeadlinesNews

Nigeria records 617 new COVID-19 cases

Farouk Mohammed December 12, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 617 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 12th of December 2020.

NCDC in a fresh update said the new cases were recorded in 14 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 12th December, there are 72,757 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

65,850 patients have been discharged with 1,194 deaths across the country.

Here is the list of States and number of cases recorded on Saturday.

  1. Lagos-225
  2. FCT-181
  3. Kaduna-125
  4. Adamawa-25
  5. Nasarawa-20
  6. Kano-12
  7. Rivers-8
  8. Edo-4
  9. Ekiti-4
  10. Bayelsa-3
  11. Ogun-3
  12. Plateau-3
  13. Akwa Ibom-2
  14. Delta-1
  15. Sokoto-1
