Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, dies after brief illness

The Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Sunday Ichedi, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday.

“It is not a rumor anymore, the SG is dead, he died from an illness,” Sunday said.

Harry hailed from Plateau State in North Central Nigeria

He was appointed Statistician-General of the Federation by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021, succeeding Dr. Yemi Kale, who served two terms.

He joined the services of the NBS in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become a director in 2019.

Before his appointment as SG, he was the Director, the Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department at the NBS.

He has about three decades of statistical experience.