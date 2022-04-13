Gunmen abduct female students in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have in the early hours of Wednesday kidnapped five students of the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State.

Okay.ng gathered that the students were abducted when heavily armed men stormed their residence outside the school campus.

According to reports, one of the kidnapped students escaped from their captors a few hours after the abduction and returned back to the community.

Police authorities in Zamfara State have confirmed the abductions.

The spokesperson of the command, Muhammed Shehu, said troops have been deployed to trail the bandits and rescue the victims unhurt.