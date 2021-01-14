SMAN: The official polo of the association is out

The stingy men association of Nigeria (SMAN) is getting it’s roots firmly attached in this country.

Since after the beginning of the association, thousands of men have joined the association with the aim to see what they can do.

The association gets more popular after Nigerian celebrities like, Oga Don Jazzy joins the association.

The association has a form, an I.D and different positions. Today, the official polo of the association was launched with the motto, I’ll not give shishi.