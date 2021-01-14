African Union purchases 270M COVID-19 vaccine for the continent

The African Union (AU) has secured about 270 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been secured by the , according to its head, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa

The leader announced that, all of the purchased doses will be used this year,

Despite the number of number infections and death rates are comparatively low across the black continent, the new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa is causing spreading quciking and causing alarm in the region, as health personnel says it’s more deadly.

In his words, Ramaphosa said, “As a result of our own efforts we have so far secured a commitment of a provisional amount of 270 million vaccines from three major suppliers: Pfizer, AstraZeneca (through Serum Institute of India) and Johnson & Johnson, At least 50 million of the doses will be available “for the crucial period of April to June 2021,”

This move was praised by WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti during an online media briefing on Thursday.

“Covax can only cover 20% of the African population, so it is really wonderful to see the African Union’s efforts to secure a provisional 270 million doses by the end of 2021…” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

“The African Export–Import Bank will support the strategy by providing advancements of to $2 billion to the manufacturers on behalf of member states, also the African Union and the World Bank are also working together to to allow member states access to $5 billion to purchase more vaccines” said Ramaphosa.