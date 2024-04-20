Silva Strikes Late as Man City Edge Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Final Thriller

Bernardo Silva’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in their English FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

In a tightly contested match, Silva’s decisive strike in the 84th minute dashed Chelsea’s hopes of claiming silverware this season and sent Manchester City into the final.

Despite missing key players like Erling Haaland, a determined Manchester City side led by Stefan Ortega in goal managed to hold off Chelsea’s attacking threats throughout the game.

Chelsea, with opportunities to take the lead, were unable to capitalize on chances, with Nicholas Jackson and Cole Palmer failing to find the net.

As the match seemed destined for a goalless draw, Manchester City broke the deadlock late in the second half. Jeremy Doku, a substitute, set up Kevin de Bruyne, whose cross found Silva in the box. Silva made no mistake, slotting the ball past Chelsea’s goalkeeper to seal the win for Manchester City.

The victory marked another disappointment for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who had previously lost the Carabao Cup final earlier in the year. Additionally, Chelsea’s winless streak against Manchester City extended to nine consecutive matches.

Manchester City, seven-time FA Cup winners and the defending champions, will now await the winner of the semi-final tie between Manchester United and Coventry City in the final showdown.