Arsenal Revive Title Hopes with Edgy 2-0 Win Over Wolves

Arsenal secured an important 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux, moving them back to the top of the Premier League table. Leandro Trossard’s spectacular strike just before halftime and Martin Odegaard’s injury-time finish sealed the win, reviving the Gunners’ title hopes.

After a bruising week that saw them surrender control of the title race to Manchester City, Arsenal knew they had to find a reaction at Molineux. They did just that, thanks to Trossard’s sliced effort and Odegaard’s angled finish.

Goalkeeper David Raya made a fabulous save in the first half, pushing Joao Gomes’ shot onto the post. The defense, including Ben White, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes, performed solidly, with Saliba impressing once again. Jakub Kiwior struggled initially but improved as the game progressed.

Midfielder Declan Rice was the difference-maker, injecting drive into the play and taking the game by the scruff of its neck. He played a crucial role in Odegaard’s goal, and his presence made a significant impact. Martin Odegaard worked hard, finishing the game with a fine goal, while Kai Havertz played his part in the win despite looking uncomfortable in his deeper midfield role.

In attack, Bukayo Saka dealt with tight marking and physical challenges, looking a threat when finding space. Gabriel Jesus lacked confidence in front of goal but played a crucial role in setting up Trossard’s strike. Leandro Trossard made amends for a missed chance with his spectacular goal.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli had a late chance saved, while Thomas Partey came on for the final 10 minutes. Manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with the result, despite not being the best performance from his side.

The win moves Arsenal one point above Manchester City, having played a game more than the champions. The Gunners face Chelsea next on April 23, looking to maintain their title push.