Shops destroyed as fire razes Apongbon market in Lagos

Many shops have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Apongbon market on Lagos Island.

Okay.ng understands that the inferno which started in the early hours of Wednesday cause gridlock on the Eko bridge.

According to reports, some vehicles parked were gutted by the fire which affected a section of the bridge.

Firefighters from the federal and Lagos services are currently at the scene battling the inferno.

The cause of the is yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.