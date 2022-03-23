GTCO returns with 5th edition of Food and Drink Festival

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is set to hold the fifth edition of its long-running showpiece event, The Food and Drink Festival.

The event will hold from Sunday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

The GTCO Food and drink festival brings together the biggest chefs and food lovers from all over the world in a celebration of all things delicious with family and friends.

Over the years, the festival has hosted millions of people and featured enlightening and engaging masterclasses by world-renowned chefs and food business experts. This year, the free-to-attend three-day festival will feature cooking masterclasses of cuisines chosen from all around the world and over 140 free retail stalls showcasing everything from the best of Nigeria’s street food to bite-sized gourmet treats and fresh farm produce from the farmers’ market.

The well-fitted play area is designed to add another layer of excitement for children and keep them meaningfully engaged.

Commenting on the 2022 GTCO Food and Drink Festival, GTCO chief executive Segun Agbaje said, “Africa’s history and rich cultural heritage is beautifully reflected in its cuisines. The primary objective of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is to showcase our diversity and industry as a people whilst delivering a sumptuous culinary experience to food enthusiasts across the continent. As our contribution to the development of local SMEs, we want to see our retail customers who also own small businesses thrive by giving them more opportunities to connect with consumers from around the world.”

He added: “At GTCO Plc, we are committed to offering our customers and communities great experiences with every interaction and will continue to promote viable enterprises, particularly in the food and fashion industries, given the massive capabilities and countless multiplier effects inherent in these critical industry segments.”

Interested persons can log on to the website www.foodanddrink.gtcoplc.com for more information.