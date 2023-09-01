Shettima Appeals to Well-Wishers Not to Place Ads on his 57th Birthday

Vice President Kashim Shettima, as he approaches his birthday on Saturday, has made a humble request to his friends and well-wishers not to place birthday wishes on newspaper pages or use paid channels to convey their greetings.

Instead, he is encouraging them to contribute to charitable organizations in need as a means of celebrating his special day.

Shettima issued this directive on Thursday night via his X account, emphasizing the importance of responsible resource management and responsive governance.

He urged his supporters to consider alternative ways of marking his birthday to ensure the optimal allocation and management of the nation’s resources.

“In the spirit of our nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance, I kindly ask you to refrain from placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilizing paid channels to convey your greetings,” Shettima stated.

The Vice President underscored the significance of redirecting resources that would have been used for such messages toward charitable causes.

He encouraged well-wishers to contribute to charitable organizations that are actively working to improve society, thus promoting a more humane and functional world.

Shettima expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the birthday wishes he has received in previous years, acknowledging the thoughtfulness of his supporters and the joy their wishes have brought him.