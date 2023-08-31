Minister of Aviation Keyamo Directs International Airlines to Vacate MMIA for Maintenance Work

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has issued a directive for all international airlines operating at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos to vacate the premises by October 1, 2023.

This decision comes as part of the government’s efforts to facilitate extensive maintenance work at the airport.

Minister Keyamo made the announcement during a comprehensive tour of the international airports in Lagos, accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) representative,

Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed. The tour aimed to assess the current condition of the airports and identify areas requiring immediate attention.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the airport tour, Minister Keyamo highlighted the need for total maintenance work at MMIA and the importance of creating space for such activities.

He instructed all airlines and companies currently operating at the airport to relocate to the newly constructed MMIA Terminal Two, a project undertaken by a Chinese company.

The minister emphasized that the relocation is essential to ensure the uninterrupted execution of the planned maintenance work, which is expected to enhance the safety, efficiency, and overall quality of the airport facilities.

Keyamo acknowledged that such maintenance activities are vital to maintaining international safety standards and providing travelers with top-notch services.

In addition to the directive regarding the airlines’ relocation, Minister Keyamo also announced the suspension of all contracts, ongoing projects, and concessions within the aviation sector until further notice.

This decision is aimed at creating a focused environment for the comprehensive maintenance and upgrades needed at the MMIA.

Keyamo concluded his statement by reiterating the timeline for the airlines’ relocation, emphasizing that all international carriers must vacate MMIA before October 1, 2023.

He urged the airlines to cooperate with the government’s efforts to ensure a seamless transition to the new terminal and facilitate the necessary maintenance work.