Shehu Sani blames NYSC for kidnap of corps members in Zamfara

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be held responsible for the kidnap of two prospective corps members posted to Kebbi State.

Jenifer Iorliam, a prospective corps member from Benue, and her colleague identified as Joseph, were kidnapped in Zamfara State by gunmen suspected to be bandits on her way to Kebbi State orientation camp.

Reacting to the news, Sani said via his social media pages that NYSC must do everything possible to rescue them.

“Jenifer Iorliam, a youth corper posted to Kebbi was kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara. A ransom is now placed on her head and one other colleague of hers called Joseph.

”The NYSC should be held responsible and accountable. They posted them, they must rescue them or secure their release by all means possible.”

