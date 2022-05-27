Senator Uba Sani clinches Kaduna APC guber ticket

Senator Uba Sani, an anointed candidate of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has won the Kaduna State APC Governorship ticket.

Sani defeated Bashir Abubakar with 1,149 votes against 37 votes, and former rep member, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Sha’aban, who scored 10 votes.

The election was held at the Umaru Yar’Adua hall of the Murtala Square and came to an end at 2:15am.

Okay.ng reports that there were 1,275 delegates with 1,245 accredited, while 1,196 casted their votes. There was also a total of 39 invalid votes.