Senator Aishatu Binani defeats Ribadu, Sen. Bindow, others, in record-breaking win to emerge Adamawa State APC flagbearer in guber primaries

In what appears to be an epoch-making moment, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has won the APC guber ticket.

Okay.ng reports that the lawmaker representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly was able to clinch the ticket amidst strong rivalries from former EFCC Boss, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the former Governor of the state, Jibrilla Umaru Bindow.

Binani polled 430 out of 1011 votes. Mal. Ribadu had 288 votes, and Sen. Bindow Jibrilla had 103. Others included Umar Mustapha (Otumba), with 39 votes and Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, with 94 votes. There were 36 invalid votes.

Should the Senator win the Governorship election in 2023, she will become the second elected female Governor in Nigeria.

Although the Late “Mama Taraba” had in November 2015 become the first elected female Governor in Nigeria. However, the Supreme Court, in a Judgement read out by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour nulled her victory on grounds of jurisdiction.