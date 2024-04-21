Politics

Senator Marafa Counters Matawalle, Defends Northern Elders

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Senator Kabiru Marafa, a leading member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign in Zamfara State, has countered the Minister of State for Defence, Mr. Bello Matawalle, over his statement describing Northern Elders as “paperweights and a burden”.

Marafa stated that Northern Elders are neither a burden nor paperweights, and that Matawalle’s statement was counterproductive and a disservice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is working to address the country’s challenges.

Marafa called on Matawalle to withdraw the offensive statement and tender an unreserved apology to the Northern Elders and Northerners in general, emphasizing that insulting elders is not part of their culture and upbringing.

He also clarified that President Tinubu holds the North, Northerners, and their leaders in high esteem, and that Matawalle’s view does not represent the President or the Presidency.

