Liverpool Beats Fulham to Keep Pace with Arsenal in EPL Title Race

Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage, moving up to second place in the Premier League and level on points with table-topping Arsenal. The win comes after a disappointing exit from the Europa League and a home defeat to Crystal Palace last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick in the 32nd minute, but Timothy Castagne equalized for Fulham just before halftime. However, Liverpool dominated the second half, with Ryan Gravenberch scoring a sublime goal in the 53rd minute to restore the visitors’ lead. Diogo Jota sealed the win with a late goal, keeping Liverpool hot on the heels of Arsenal in the title race.

The win is a crucial one for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who had seen their title hopes take a hit after last week’s defeat to Palace. With Manchester City also in the mix, the Premier League title race is heating up, and Liverpool will be looking to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The victory sees Liverpool move up to second place in the Premier League table, level on points with Arsenal, who had taken the top spot with a win over Wolves on Saturday.