Senate empowers INEC to decide on e-transmission of election results

The Senate on Tuesday reconsidered some clauses of the Electoral Act (as amended), especially the clause that empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine the best way to transmit election results.

Following this resolution, INEC will now have to decide how to transmit election results — either electronically or manually.

The red chambers of the National Assembly also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

It can be recalled that the Senate in July empowered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to determine the electronic transmission of election results.

More to come…