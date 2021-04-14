Senate confirms Halilu Ahmad Shaba as DG of NASRDA

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Shaba’s confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology presented by the chairman, Senator Uche Ekwunife, at plenary in Abuja.

The lawmakers approved that Shaba be confirmed when the recommendation of the Committee was put to voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday March 2, 2021 asked the Senate to screen and confirm as DG of NASRDA.

He had been on acting capacity as DG of the agency following the expiration of the two-term tenure of Professor Seidu Mohammed in June 2020.

Before his appointment as an acting Director-General of NASRDA, Shaba served in various leadership capacities since joining the agency in 2009.

Most recently, he served as the Director of Strategic Space Applications, in which capacity he led the department’s policy initiations and execution within the national space programmes framework.

Shaba previously served as a Deputy Director at the National Emergency Management Agency between 2006 and 2009, before joining NASRDA.