JAMB removes email requirement for UTME, DE registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the use of email is no longer required for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made this announcement while addressing journalists on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

According to him, candidates will have the options of a mobile app and its 55019 code to access their profiles before and after registration as from April 15, 2021.

“As from Thursday, 15th April 2021, candidates will no longer be required to provide any email address during registration. Consequently, candidates will have the following options to access their profile during or after registration.

“i. Mobile APP on the candidates’ phone

“ii. On the 55019 option (being designed) for example admission status checking, acceptance of admission etc on their profile.

“Printing of examination slip (Notification) or Result notification slip or ticketing can be done anywhere using the candidate’s JAMB registration number only.

“At the conclusion of the 2021 UTME/DE Registration exercise, candidates will provide their email addresses only after the 2021 UTME/DE registration exercise has been declared closed by JAMB through (a) Mobile APP on his/her registered phone

(b) Sending the word email (space then the email address) on his /her registered phone to 55019.

“The email is typed twice for correctness (Email addresses will be entered twice for validation and prevention of typographical errors,” Oloyede said.

Prof Oloyede explained that the new system is to ensure candidates’ details are not exposed to dubious cyber cafe operators who steal email passwords to perpetrate fraud in the course of the registrations.

He added that an individual’s mobile phone now remains the only major tool to carry out all the registration processes.

The JAMB boss also said the board phased out cash for transactions for CBT centres owned by JAMB as automated teller machine (ATM) cards are now allowed.