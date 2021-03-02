Senate confirms appointment of new service chiefs

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the new service chiefs.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on Wednesday, penultimate week, referred the request of President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the new service chiefs, to the committee on Defence.

Lawan, gave the committee, led by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, two weeks to carry out their assignments and report to the Senate in plenary.

The Senate confirmed their appointments both at the committee of the whole and at plenary on Tuesday following the Wamakko report’s consideration

The new service chiefs are: Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff); Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, (Chief of Naval Staff); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air staff.

They replaced the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Lawan asked the new service chiefs to take the war to the bandits and insurgents and dislodge them in their strongholds