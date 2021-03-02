Insecurity: Buhari declares Zamfara ‘no-fly zone’, bans mining activities in state

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the declaration of Zamfara State a “no-fly zone” in a bid to curb insecurity raging the country.

Buhari also approved the recommendation that mining activities in the state should stop immediately.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, while speaking with State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said: “The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone” with immediate effect.”

Mungonu added that Buhari has directed security officials to clamp down on all those behind the security challenges being witnessed in the state and across the country.

He said some people were already under surveillance.