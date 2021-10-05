Senate approves Buhari’s request to confirm five nominees for EFCC board

The Senate has confirmed five nominees for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) board, Okay.ng reports.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in September asked the senate to confirm the nominees.

The nominees are George Abang (secretary), Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, Bola Adesina and Yahaya Mohammed.

The upper chambers of the National Assembly confirmed the nominees after the chairman of the anti-corruption and financial crimes committee, Sulieman Kwari presented a report on Tuesday.

Kwari while presenting the report said all the nominees met the necessary requirements expected of them to hold public office.