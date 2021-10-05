Senate approves Buhari’s request to confirm five nominees for EFCC board

Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 5, 2021
Less than a minute
Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has confirmed five nominees for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) board, Okay.ng reports.

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in September asked the senate to confirm the nominees.

The nominees are George Abang (secretary), Lukman Mohammed, Anumba Adaeze, Bola Adesina and Yahaya Mohammed.

The upper chambers of the National Assembly confirmed the nominees after the chairman of the anti-corruption and financial crimes committee, Sulieman Kwari presented a report on Tuesday.

Kwari while presenting the report said all the nominees met the necessary requirements expected of them to hold public office.

Tags
Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 5, 2021
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button