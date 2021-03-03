Sen. Suswam’s elder brother killed by unknown gunmen

Terkula Suswam, elder brother of former Benue State governor Gabriel Suswam has been killed by unknown gunmen.

His aide, Solomon, was also killed in the attack.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Benue police spokesperson Catherine Anene on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital.

The statement reads: “At about 1930hrs, information was received that while Dr Terkura Suswam and his aide, Mr Solomon, sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza, Anyiin to supervise repairs at the said plaza, yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle, attacked and shot him and his aide.

“A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Anyiin Hospital where they were eventually confirmed dead.

“Their corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.

“While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served.

“Anyiin town has been cordoned off by additional police teams deployed to assist the Division to nip this crime in the bud.”

Former Governor Suswam currently represents Benue North-East senatorial district at the National Assembly.