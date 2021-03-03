HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 479 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 3, 2021
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 479 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 2nd of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-153, Enugu-75, Rivers-50, FCT-40, Kaduna-18, Ebonyi-17, Plateau-17, Edo-17, Borno-16, Oyo-12, Kano-11, Abia-10, Cross River-10, Taraba-9, Nasarawa-7, Bauchi-4, Bayelsa-3, Delta-3, Ekiti-2, Niger-2, Ogun-2 and Akwa Ibom-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 2nd March, there are 156,496 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

134,551 patients have been discharged with 1,923 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter March 3, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button