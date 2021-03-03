NCDC announces 479 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 479 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 2nd of March 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-153, Enugu-75, Rivers-50, FCT-40, Kaduna-18, Ebonyi-17, Plateau-17, Edo-17, Borno-16, Oyo-12, Kano-11, Abia-10, Cross River-10, Taraba-9, Nasarawa-7, Bauchi-4, Bayelsa-3, Delta-3, Ekiti-2, Niger-2, Ogun-2 and Akwa Ibom-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 2nd March, there are 156,496 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

134,551 patients have been discharged with 1,923 deaths across the country.