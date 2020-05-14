FeaturedHeadlines

COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 13, 2020

May 14, 2020
As of Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).

Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,041 1,480 528 33
Kano 707 595 79 33
FCT 370 291 72 7
Katsina 224 187 26 11
Bauchi 206 178 25 3
Borno 188 148 24 16
Jigawa 141 134 5 2
Ogun 127 76 46 5
Gombe 119 53 65 1
Kaduna 116 96 17 3
Sokoto 112 59 40 13
Edo 89 59 26 4
Zamfara 73 67 1 5
Oyo 73 55 16 2
Kwara 53 43 9 1
Osun 42 8 30 4
Rivers 33 25 5 3
Kebbi 31 23 5 3
Nasarawa 28 27 0 1
Delta 22 13 6 3
Adamawa 21 17 4 0
Yobe 20 19 0 1
Plateau 20 16 4 0
Ondo 18 6 11 1
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Akwa Ibom 17 3 12 2
Ekiti 15 5 9 1
Enugu 12 10 2 0
Niger 10 8 2 0
Ebonyi 9 9 0 0
Bayelsa 6 3 3 0
Benue 4 4 0 0
Imo 3 2 1 0
Anambra 2 1 1 0
Abia 2 1 1 0


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,971
+184
Deaths
164
+6
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,425,310
+87,873
Deaths
297,739
+5,288
Recovered
1,655,371
Active
2,471,606
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)


