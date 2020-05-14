COVID-19: Breakdown of cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 13, 2020

As of Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 — 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria have recorded at least one confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID—19).
Here is a breakdown of infections, discharged and deaths underneath:
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|2,041
|1,480
|528
|33
|Kano
|707
|595
|79
|33
|FCT
|370
|291
|72
|7
|Katsina
|224
|187
|26
|11
|Bauchi
|206
|178
|25
|3
|Borno
|188
|148
|24
|16
|Jigawa
|141
|134
|5
|2
|Ogun
|127
|76
|46
|5
|Gombe
|119
|53
|65
|1
|Kaduna
|116
|96
|17
|3
|Sokoto
|112
|59
|40
|13
|Edo
|89
|59
|26
|4
|Zamfara
|73
|67
|1
|5
|Oyo
|73
|55
|16
|2
|Kwara
|53
|43
|9
|1
|Osun
|42
|8
|30
|4
|Rivers
|33
|25
|5
|3
|Kebbi
|31
|23
|5
|3
|Nasarawa
|28
|27
|0
|1
|Delta
|22
|13
|6
|3
|Adamawa
|21
|17
|4
|0
|Yobe
|20
|19
|0
|1
|Plateau
|20
|16
|4
|0
|Ondo
|18
|6
|11
|1
|Taraba
|17
|16
|1
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|17
|3
|12
|2
|Ekiti
|15
|5
|9
|1
|Enugu
|12
|10
|2
|0
|Niger
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Ebonyi
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Bayelsa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Benue
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Imo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Anambra
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|1
|1
|0
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,971
+184
Deaths
164
+6
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,425,310
+87,873
Deaths
297,739
+5,288
Recovered
1,655,371
Active
2,471,606
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:15 am (+01:00)