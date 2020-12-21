Security has improved, bombings no longer occur daily since Buhari became president – Femi Adesina

Senior Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, has said security situations in the country has improved presently compared to the immediate past.

Adesina said on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics’ programme monitored by Okay.ng on Sunday.

The President’s spokesperson when asked if security has improved, he said:

“Yes, there are times, a week, two weeks even a month that you don’t have all these things happening. There was a time in the immediate past when they happened daily several times. You talked of one bombing within three or four days. There was a time in this country when bombs went off like firecrackers every day.

“There could be five, six bombings in one day. Now, you can have two, three months with no single case of bombing. Let’s be thankful for small mercies. Any mercies we receive, let’s be thankful for it, and let’s not dwell on negatives alone.

“Life is taking the rough and smooth together. So, sometimes we see when things go on for days, for weeks with no negative developments, let us emphasise those ones… We have challenges but these are not the constants in the country.”